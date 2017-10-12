Pathways to Prosperity: The 12th annual Step Up Savannah Breakfast

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Dozens of local business, neighborhood and community leaders in Savannah are stepping it up to help families who struggle with financial insecurity.

Step Up Savannah hosted their 12th Annual Meeting & Breakfast at the Armstrong Center called: Knowing the Stories: Pathways to Prosperity.

It was a packed house for the celebration of the work being done to help families who struggle to make ends meet.

Local leaders also used this event as an opportunity to brainstorm new ways to provide more opportunities and reduce poverty.

“Poverty is not an easy issue to tackle. It really is something that requires the entire community working together. If we’re going to create avenues of opportunity for people, we need to be working with every sector of the community that touches people’s lives,” said Robin Wainner, Director of Asset Building and Financial Empowerment for Step Up Savannah.

Step Up Savannah is always looking for new partners.

