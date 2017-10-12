Our Hometown: HUGS hosts 2017 Boo Bash

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Gather your ghosts and goblins and team up for a great cause!
Join Heads-Up Guidance Services (H.U.G.S.) for its 2017 Boo Bash Halloween Party!
The spooktacular evening takes place Friday, October 20, from 7 to 11 pm at Alee Temple on Eisenberg Drive.
The night will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, “spirits,” music and dancing, a Halloween costume contest, talent contest and more!
Tickets are $50 per person with proceeds going to providing therapy sessions for people in need.
Attendees must 21 years of age and over.
For more information, call: 912-507-3662 or visit: headsuosavannah.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s