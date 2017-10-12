ONLY ON 3: Family of murdered son speaks out

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A family planning their son’s funeral now feeling a sense of relief in the midst of pain.

On Sunday Shawn Rhinehart,22, was shot and killed on Betty Drive. Another man, Robert Reeves, 23, was also shot but survived.

On Wednesday, Jose Carrillo turned himself in to Savannah Chatham Metro Police. He has been charged with on count of murder.

“I can’t even describe the pain,” Rhinehart’s step-dad,Willie Richburg, said in an exclusive interview with News 3.

Richburg said Rhinehart was a kind person who, “Got along with everybody, trust a lot of people and, you know, trusted anybody might be the wrong thing.”

Rhinehart came back to Savannah for Savannah State University’s homecoming celebration. Richburg said he was planning to play basketball with friends when gunfire broke out. Rhinehart was pronounced dead on scene.

“I don’t think it was random,” Richburg said.

Back in 2015, Rhinehart was questioned in the dead of his step-brother. He was not charged but his family told him he’d be safer in Jacksonville.

Now that both are gone, Richburg is calling for an end to the violence. He says that starts with accountability.

“People see things but they don’t see things. They don’t want to get involved because they scared of retaliation on that end but sometimes you gotta stand up and do the right thing and if you want it to stop, that’s the only way it’s gone stop.”

Police are still investigating Sunday’s shooting Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.