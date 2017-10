SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team will conduct a training exercise at Oglethorpe Mall at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The training will last approximately two hours, and will be completed before the mall is scheduled to open. While there will be a heavy police presence at the closed mall, there will be no impact to traffic or surrounding neighborhoods from this training.