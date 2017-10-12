Gov. Deal issues executive order to honor fallen soldier

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Governor Nathan Deal issued an executive order to honor a fallen soldier killed in the line of duty on October 4.

The order states that the United States and State of Georgia flags will be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds until sunset on October 13.

Four U.S. soldiers were killed in southwest Niger on October 4 as a part of a joint U.S. and Nigerian train, advise and assist mission.

Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, a 29-year-old Toombs County native was one of the soldiers killed on that mission.

He was a U.S. Army Green Beret and a member of the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“It is fitting and proper to recognize the sacrifices made by Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright by lowering the flags on all State buildings and grounds to half-staff,” the order reads.