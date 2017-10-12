Georgia father faces murder charges in infant’s death

Related Coverage Missing 15-day-old Georgia baby found dead in woods

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) — Days after he vowed to find his baby—saying “I want my kid, man.” And denied having killed his child in a Covington convenience store, Christopher McNabb is facing murder charges in his infant daughter’s death.

McNabb has been in the Newton County Jail since Sunday for a probation violation.

He was arrested that afternoon shortly after surveillance shows he went off in that convenience store denying he’d killed his daughter.

The 15-day-old’s body was found in a wooded area less than two days after her mother reported her missing from their Covington home.

A few days ago, police said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him.

What changed?

Investigator Cpt. Keith Crum, said, “Well, the charges that we’d taken were predicated on the medical examiner’s and the coroner’s investigation.”

That investigation determined the infant had been beaten–blunt force trauma to the head landed McNabb with aggravated assault charges. The baby’s death led to felony murder charges. Investigators say a plan to kill the child made up a malice murder charge, and placing her body in a duffel bag led to a concealment charge.

McNabb was served with the warrants on Wednesday morning.

While memorials mark baby Caliyah’s home and the place of her death, there’s been no talk of a motive for her killing.

Investigator Crum, said, “I won’t even speculate on that. The District Attorney can make those assertions during the hearings, but as far as the Sheriff is concerned it’s not one of the elements of a crime.”