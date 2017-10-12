FUGITIVE FILES: Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera

Charles Crawford is a convicted felon who spent more than a decade in prison.

Police now want Charles Crawford for burglary.

Investigators say he went inside a local business, committing a crime, and they have video to prove it.

“He was seen breaking into the business and taking items of value and putting them into a duffle bag,” said SCMPD Detective Crystal Freyermuth.

Crawford was caught on surveillance camera for more than 45 minutes inside a business on Ferguson avenue looking for anything of value.

“The business had cameras on the outside and the inside. So we see him climbing over the concrete wall of the business, in the window, we see him,” said Freyermuth.

Investigators say Crawford has a history of similar crimes, including a decade long stay in a Georgia prison for armed robbery.

“It affects our businesses affects the livelyhood of our community members,” said the Detective.

Now he’s out again.. and on the run.

Charles Crawford is 5′ 9″ 155 lbs.

He could be on Savannah’s Southside, possibly in the Windsor Forest or Tatemville area.

If you can find him, contact Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or call Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember your call is anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward.