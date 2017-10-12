FBI director: Motive in Las Vegas shooting still unclear

KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press Published:
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers block off an intersection after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – The FBI director says investigators haven’t yet determined a motive behind a mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival, but they’re still digging.

Speaking to reporters Thursday following a ribbon-cutting for the FBI’s new Atlanta building, Director Christopher Wray said considerable efforts are going into “unraveling this horrific act.”

Wray added: “We don’t know yet what the motive is, but that’s not for lack of trying, and if you know anything about the bureau we don’t give up easy.”

Authorities have said Stephen Paddock targeted the country music festival the night of Oct. 1, opening fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and killing 58 people.

Wray spent much of his adult life working in Atlanta and said returning for the ribbon-cutting was especially meaningful.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s