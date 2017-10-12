City of Savannah report looks at issues with water department billing system

Savannah, GA (WSAV) – An operational audit of The City of Savannah water department confirmed what many customers already knew, i.e. that there were billing problems last year.

In early 2016, the water department launched a new billing system which was to include online payments. But software problems and other issues resulted in late bills. Then the water department indicated that customers would receive fewer bills but that those bills would be slightly higher. In other words customers would pay the same for their year of water use. But many complained about the billing, some indicating that their bills seemed significantly higher. The firm cited overall issues with billing delays, inaccurate customer bills and meter readings and “declining customer service levels.” .

Today, Megan Duffy, the city of Savannah’s director of Internal Auditing say an examination of operations turned up customer service and customer trust issues. But she also said the operational audit performed by KPMG Consultants showed for the most part that customers were not over billed. She also said the city continues to address many issues brought up in the report to make sure there is transparency.

The report presented to the city council Thursday offers 21 recommendations in five areas including additional staffing. It also addresses whether the city should go to monthly billing versus bi-monthly. It indicates that things such as automated meter reading could be implemented but at a cost.