Army schedules hearing to consider Bowe Bergdahl’s guilty plea in desertion case

The Associated Press Published:
Bowe Bergdahl
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. Bergdahl, who was held captive by the Taliban for half a decade after walking away from his Afghanistan post, is expected to plead guilty this month rather than face trial for desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, two individuals with knowledge of the case said. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The U.S. Army has scheduled a hearing next week for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to enter an expected guilty plea to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.

The Army announced that Bergdahl, who’s from Hailey, Idaho, will appear before a judge at Fort Bragg on Monday.

The news release says Bergdahl has informed the court that he intends to enter a plea. The announcement didn’t elaborate on the plea.

But last week, two individuals with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press that Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. They weren’t authorized to discuss the case and demanded anonymity.

It wasn’t clear if Bergdahl has made a deal with prosecutors to limit his punishment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s