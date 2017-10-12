10 LSU students charged in hazing death of another student

(WVLA) One by one, ten suspects were led away in handcuffs in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, charged in the alcohol-related death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver.

Gruver, who was pronounced dead on September 14, reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .495 at the time of his death.

Gruver was allegedly one of a group of pledges who were required to participate in a “Bible Study” activity, where they were asked questions about the fraternity and forced to drink if they answered incorrectly.

“Hazing is not being charged with murder or death, and I think that’s something that needs to be put into perspective is the individuals that are being put in there for hazing are not being charged with his death,” said Defense Attorney Franz Borghardt.

Witnesses said one of the hazers, Matthew Naquin, targeted Gruver for his tardiness and forced him to drink more than the others, resulting in Naquin being charged with negligent homicide as well as hazing.