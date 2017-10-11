Video: Evacuations continue as California wildfires grow

NBC News Published:
This aerial image shows a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wildfire in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Newly homeless residents of California wine country took stock of their shattered lives Tuesday, a day after deadly wildfires destroyed homes and businesses. (Nick Giblin/DroneBase via AP)

(NBC News) Evacuations continued overnight as a string of wildfires burning across Northern California continue to grow.

At least 17 people have been killed by fires. Close to 200 more have been injured, and more than 100 others are missing.

“The fires are still out there. They are still actively growing,” Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann warned Tuesday evening.

A rack of burned bottles of wine are seen at the Signorello Estate winery Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Napa, Calif. Worried California vintners surveyed the damage to their vineyards and wineries Tuesday after wildfires swept through several counties whose famous names have become synonymous with fine food and drink. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Conditions eased overnight, allowing fire crews to make some progress toward containment, but the high winds that fueled the fires early on are expected to return Wednesday.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2zdLvj3

Mary Caughey, center in blue, reacts with her son Harrison, left, after finding her wedding ring in debris at her home destroyed by fires in Kenwood, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

