UPDATE: Arrest made in Brunswick triple homicide

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV)– The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Brunswick Police Department arrested Roger Owens on Oct. 10 for the murders of Carson Holliman 64, his wife, Vondell Holliman 63, and their grandson, Christopher Holliman 24.. Owens, 22 years old, was charged with three counts of Malice Murder.

On Sunday, June 18, 2017 the Hollimans were found shot to death at their residence located at 2220 Wolfe Street in Brunswick.

Later that month, the GBI announced a $15,000 reward for information that “leads to the ARREST of individual(s) responsible in this triple homicide investigation.”

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI, 912-729-6198, or the Brunswick Police Department, 912-267-5516.