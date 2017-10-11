SCMPD assists Secret Service with card skimmer recovery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A skimming device was located Friday inside a gas pump on Habersham Street through a coordinated effort by the U.S. Secret Service and the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department.

The Secret Service requested the assistance of SCMPD to locate a possible credit card skimmer device at a local gas station.

Through the coordinated effort, a skimming device was located inside a gas pump at the Citgo gas station on the 4400 block of Habersham Street.

Citgo gas station employees were unaware the device had been placed in the gas pump and cooperated in the recovery of the device. Credit card skimmers can be placed on the exterior or interior of gas pumps, and some devices use Bluetooth to access the data immediately.

If you recently used your credit or debit card at these gas pumps, SCMPD Financial Crimes recommends you check your card statements.

SCMPD Financial Crimes detectives offer these tips to avoid gas pump card skimmers:

Inspect the security tape around the pump panel door for damage or void warnings. Also, check to see if the gas pump door is closed.

Inspect the card reader by ensuring it does not look out of the ordinary.

Pay inside rather than at the pump itself.

Monitor your account statements for unusual or improper charges.

You can also download a skimmer scanner app in the Android app store.