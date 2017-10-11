SC tax preparer sentenced to federal prison for $3.5M scheme, filing 1,300 false returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Prosecutors say a South Carolina tax preparer who admitted his scheme caused a tax loss of $3.5 million has been sentenced to federal prison.

The Post and Courier reports the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday that 47-year-old Stacy B. Middleton will serve three years and five months in prison before one year of supervised release. He was convicted on two counts of willfully preparing and filing a false income tax return.

Middleton is accused of filing more than 1,300 false tax returns for his clients from 2009 to 2011.

He owned and operated MBM Tax and Accounting Services in Charleston and filed the returns to increase his clients’ refunds without their knowledge. Defense attorney David Aylor says Middleton has assisted several clients who were affected by the false returns.

