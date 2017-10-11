Remains of fallen Georgia soldier return home

DOVER, Del. (WSAV) – An Army team transferred the remains of a Georgia soldier killed in the line of duty last week.

Staff Sergeant Dustin Michael Wright, a Toombs County native, was one of the three U.S. Army Green Beret soldiers killed in Niger.

The soldiers were part of a joint U.S. and Nigerian train, advise and assist mission. On Wednesday, they were ambushed by suspected Islamic militants operating from Mali.

The body of SSgt. Wright was transferred to the Dover Air Force Base in Deleware.

SSgt. Wright’s family lives in Lyons and tells News 3 he is their “own personal American hero.”

A Facebook memorial page has been set up to honor the life of SSgt. Wright.

Visit the page here: http://bit.ly/2xZTkuG or use #heromichaeldustin on your social media posts.