Police investigate ‘racist and threatening’ graffiti found in Armstrong bathroom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a threat written in an Armstrong State University restroom on Tuesday.

Students discovered graffiti containing “racist and threatening language” and shared the note on Snapchat.

The graffiti written in a Science Center bathroom reads, “Today is the day that all the n– will pay he’s coming. Bang, bang.”

According to the University president, Jennifer Frum, the incident appears to be isolated and a full police investigation is underway.

“We will not tolerate language that threatens any members of the Armstrong community,” a statement from Frum reads. “This incident does not reflect our values as an institution.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the University Police Department at (912) 344-3333.

