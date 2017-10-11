Police investigate ‘racist and threatening’ graffiti found in Armstrong bathroom

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a threat written in an Armstrong State University restroom on Tuesday.

Students discovered graffiti containing “racist and threatening language” and shared the note on Snapchat.

The graffiti written in a Science Center bathroom reads, “Today is the day that all the n– will pay he’s coming. Bang, bang.”

According to the University president, Jennifer Frum, the incident appears to be isolated and a full police investigation is underway.

“We will not tolerate language that threatens any members of the Armstrong community,” a statement from Frum reads. “This incident does not reflect our values as an institution.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the University Police Department at (912) 344-3333.

Tune in on-air and online at 5 & 6 for more information on the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s