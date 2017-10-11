Paint the Town Pink raises over $1500 for breast health care

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – Superheroes joined forces in Baxley last night to raise awareness for Breast Cancer.

The event, sponsored by Appling Healthcare System, brought south Georgia families from neighboring towns together for an evening of fun and education.

Designer bag bingo was a big hit, and survivors got in on the excitement.

Money raised from the event will help improve the quality of life for women in the south Georgia area who are coping with the difficulty of paying for mammograms and other breast health care.

More than $1,500 was raised to continue providing breast health assistance for the uninsured and underinsured in South Georgia.

