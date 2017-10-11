Ophelia 10th Atlantic hurricane, no land threat

MIAMI (AP) – Forecasters say Ophelia has become the 10th hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, churning far out at sea and no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Wednesday afternoon that Ophelia gained hurricane status as its top sustained winds reached 75 mph (120 kph). The core of Ophelia is located about 760 miles (1,220 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and the storm is moving east at 3 mph (6 kph).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The Miami-based hurricane center says Ophelia could strengthen some more over the next 48 hours.