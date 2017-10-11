New Savannah Art Museum opens door to Central, West African cultures

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have so many wonderful museums and there’s a relatively new one that celebrates African culture—the Savannah African Art Museum.

The museum opened its doors on May 4th, 2017 and is full of art from 22 different African countries and more than 130 different cultures.

Billie Stultz and Rafaela Johnson stopped by The Bridge on Wednesday to tell us more about where the collection of art came from, what sets this art collection apart from others, and how you can get involved at the museum.

Admission to museum is free!

