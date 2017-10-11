Metro detectives seek mail theft suspect, vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Islands Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect and locating a vehicle in a mail theft that occurred on September 16.

At about 1:15 p.m., surveillance video captured a red newer-model Chevrolet Cruze drive up to the mailbox of a residence near Chestley Place and La Roche Avenue. The suspect opened the mailbox, retrieved an envelope and drove off.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, with a shaved haircut.

Anyone with information on the suspect and vehicle is asked to contact police. A line directly to detectives is open at (912) 525-2355.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.