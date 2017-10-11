Make strides against Breast Cancer at the ‘Pink Hero Run’5K

SAVANNAH, Ga.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there are many events highlighting prevention, treatment and survivors.

The Coastal Empire & Lowcountry are fortunate to have so many doctors, nurses and organizations contributing to raising awareness.

Lora Reese, The Director of the Telfair Pavilion at Candler Hospital, joined the conversation on Wednesday to tell us more about all of the Breast care resources the Telfair Pavilion provides for women.

Tiffany Brown, a Breast Cancer Warrior, also joined us at the table to tell us more about her experience at Telfair and her participation in the upcoming Pink Hero Run 5K.

Press ‘play’ to learn more about Brown’s fight against Breast Cancer, why she says events like this are important to her, and why she participates.

Check out the information below and click here to register. (If you register today by 11:00 p.m., you can get $5 off of your registration fee!)

The money raised from the Pink Hero Run/Walk 5K will benefit the Telfair Mammography Fund—helping women who can’t afford a mammography screening.