Local Savannah business continues to expand with new location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Nine Line is an emergency military rescue for wounded soldiers, but here in Savannah, it’s also a thriving local business.

After a year on President Street, Nine Line is moving into a new 3,000 sq. foot retail space where they will continue their mission to strengthen patriotism and pride in those who fight for our country.

“We are in dire need of more space to continue selling our products to Savannah,” says Jessica Dykes, Retail Operations Manager.

She says the new space will make customers more comfortable.

“Getting 20 customers into 520 square feet has been challenging,” says Dykes. “People are shopping on top of each other and we’ve just grown very quickly.”

That growth has drawn national attention for this local business.

“Nine Line was recently recognized as the 31st fastest growing business in North America and the 3rd fastest growing apparel business,” says Sales Manager Zachary Scalf.

And they only want to get bigger.

The new space will give customers more room to shop, but it will also space for creativity.

“Every design we put out kind of brings something new to the table, and it just brings more attention to us,” says Scalf, “And all that helps us with the foundation and we’re really able to build some homes for some wounded veterans.”

The business started five years ago with one wounded veteran in Afghanistan working in a garage. Now Nine Line has expanded their efforts on a global level.

“We’re hoping to just give them more space to shop freely, offer more products, and make sure they aren’t shopping shoulder to shoulder,” says Dykes, adding, “And get more than six racks in this building cause they’re definitely needing that.”

The new location will be located at 450 Fort Argyle Road. They will hold a ribbon cutting on October 12th at 10 a.m. to celebrate the space.