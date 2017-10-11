Judge moves trial location for Quik Chik assault couple

APPLING, Ga. (WSAV) – A judge has agreed to a change of venue for the Baxley couple accused of assaulting a mother and her daughter at a Quik Chik restaurant in Bryan County.

The trial for both Nathaniel and Latasha Smith is being moved from Appling to Camden County.

A change of venue can sometimes ensure that a case is heard in the best location, with a fair jury. Other times a change is sought when a defendant believes there is a more appropriate venue under different procedural rules.

Nathaniel and Latasha Smith have both been charged with Aggravated Battery and Cruelty to Children. A date has not been set for their trial.

