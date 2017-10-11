Judge moves trial location for Quik Chik assault couple

By Published:
Latasha and Nathaniel Smith were arrested in July after a month-long search by police.

APPLING, Ga. (WSAV) – A judge has agreed to a change of venue for the Baxley couple accused of assaulting a mother and her daughter at a Quik Chik restaurant in Bryan County.

The trial for both Nathaniel and Latasha Smith is being moved from Appling to Camden County.

A change of venue can sometimes ensure that a case is heard in the best location, with a fair jury. Other times a change is sought when a defendant believes there is a more appropriate venue under different procedural rules.

Nathaniel and Latasha Smith have both been charged with Aggravated Battery and Cruelty to Children. A date has not been set for their trial.

Click or tap here to read more about the incident.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s