Glynn County Police believe they have found remains of missing Brunswick woman

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) —  The Glynn County Police Department responded to a report of human remains located in a wooded area off Ga. Hwy. 32 near the Thalmann Community on Oct. 10 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The human remains have been tentatively identified as Linda Mansfield.

John Rosevelt was indicted on murder charges in the case of missing woman Linda Mansfield

 

Positive identification is expected to be made by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab.

Mansfield was reported missing from her home at 103 MacKay Drive on May 23, 2017. Her son, John William Rosevelt, was subsequently indicted by a Grand Jury for Murder in connection with her death, and remains incarcerated in the Glynn County Detention Center.

The investigation into Mansfield’s death continues. If you have information relating to this investigation, call Inv. Jeff Williams at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.

