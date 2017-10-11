Driver’s License information also compromised in Equifax breach, what you can do

JoAnn Merrigan, WSAV News 3 Reporter

If you were worried about the Equifax data breach and whether your personal information may have been compromised, there may be another thing to worry about. There’s word that information from up 11 million driver’s licenses was compromised as well.

We found Danelle Quigley at the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles getting a new license. She said someone who was able to steal your license would “have all your information , your birth date, your address. They can do whatever they want..”

The Georgia Department of Driver Services recommends going to its website and registering for an online account with the state. “You can monitor your driving history and you should do that on a regular basis,” said Mike Mitchell with DDS.

Mithcell says if you find a citation you don’t remember getting for example, that could be a sign you license information has been compromised.

