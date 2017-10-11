DEVELOPING: Police respond to robbery at credit union on Abercorn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are responding to the scene of a reported robbery at Navy Federal Credit Union in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street.

An SCMPD spokesperson says the suspect was taken into custody after crashing into another vehicle at Derenne Avenue and La Roche Avenue.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported at this time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is heading to the scene and will be taking over the investigation.

News 3 has a crew headed to the scene. We will continue to keep you updated online and on-air at 5.