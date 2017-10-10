Wells Fargo donates to 18 local non-profits for ‘Days of Giving’ program

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Tuesday was a big day for some local non-profit organizations in Savannah and the Savannah-area.

Wells Fargo honored 18 of them with $1,000 grants—as a part of their Days of Giving initiative.

The program was held at Woodville Tompkins High School on Tuesday morning.

Here’s a list of the organizations honored:

Code Orange For Derrick Foundation, Inc.

Rape Crisis Center

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, Inc.

Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center, Inc.

Assisting Working Women in Need, Inc.

Girls on the run of Coastal Georgia

Hoofs 4 Healing Equestrian Services, Inc.

Safe Shelter

Inner City Night Shelter, Inc.

Skidaway Island First Responders, Inc.

XCEL Strategies, Inc.

Urban Hope Savannah

Hope for the Homeless

Citizens Against Violence,

Inc.

Sponsors of New and Talented Artists

Park Place Outreach, Inc.

Make-A-Wish Georgia

Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County

Wells Fargo has invested $182,000 in the community since it was first introduced to Savannah and the surrounding area, in 2014.