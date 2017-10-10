Wells Fargo donates to 18 local non-profits for ‘Days of Giving’ program

SAVANNAH, Ga.
Tuesday was a big day for some local non-profit organizations in Savannah and the Savannah-area.
Wells Fargo honored 18 of them with $1,000 grants—as a part of their Days of Giving initiative.
The program was held at Woodville Tompkins High School on Tuesday morning.
Here’s a list of the organizations honored:
- Code Orange For Derrick Foundation, Inc.
- Rape Crisis Center
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, Inc.
- Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center, Inc.
- Assisting Working Women in Need, Inc.
- Girls on the run of Coastal Georgia
- Hoofs 4 Healing Equestrian Services, Inc.
- Safe Shelter
- Inner City Night Shelter, Inc.
- Skidaway Island First Responders, Inc.
- XCEL Strategies, Inc.
- Urban Hope Savannah
- Hope for the Homeless
- Citizens Against Violence,
- Inc.
- Sponsors of New and Talented Artists
- Park Place Outreach, Inc.
- Make-A-Wish Georgia
- Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County
Wells Fargo has invested $182,000 in the community since it was first introduced to Savannah and the surrounding area, in 2014.