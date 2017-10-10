Wells Fargo donates to 18 local non-profits for ‘Days of Giving’ program

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Tuesday was a big day for some local non-profit organizations in Savannah and the Savannah-area.

Wells Fargo honored 18 of them with $1,000 grants—as a part of their Days of Giving initiative.

The program was held at Woodville Tompkins High School on Tuesday morning.

Here’s a list of the organizations honored:
  • Code Orange For Derrick Foundation, Inc.
  • Rape Crisis Center
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, Inc.
  • Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center, Inc.
  • Assisting Working Women in Need, Inc.
  • Girls on the run of Coastal Georgia
  • Hoofs 4 Healing Equestrian Services, Inc.
  • Safe Shelter
  • Inner City Night Shelter, Inc.
  • Skidaway Island First Responders, Inc.
  • XCEL Strategies, Inc.
  • Urban Hope Savannah
  • Hope for the Homeless
  • Citizens Against Violence,
  • Inc.
  • Sponsors of New and Talented Artists
  • Park Place Outreach, Inc.
  • Make-A-Wish Georgia
  • Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County

Wells Fargo has invested $182,000 in the community since it was first introduced to Savannah and the surrounding area, in 2014.

