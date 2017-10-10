Trump says if Tillerson called him a moron, they should compare IQ tests

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Melania Trump
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states, a unilateral move that follows failed efforts by Congress to overhaul the health care system. A senior administration official said Sunday, Oct. 8, that Trump was expected to sign the executive order next week. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is challenging Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to “compare IQ tests” if Tillerson did indeed ever call Trump a “moron” as reported.

Trump tells Forbes magazine: “I think it’s fake news. But if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”

The president spoke with the magazine Friday. A story was published online Tuesday.

Trump’s tense relationship with Tillerson burst into public view last week. An NBC News story claimed Vice President Mike Pence had to talk Tillerson out of resigning this summer, and that Tillerson had called Trump a “moron.” Tillerson said he never considered resigning. His spokeswoman said he never used such language. Trump and Tillerson are scheduled to have lunch Tuesday with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

___

6:54 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that reaching out to congressional Democrats for help in getting immigration legislation passed is difficult because “the Democrats don’t want secure borders.”

Trump sent out a tweet early Tuesday charging that Democrats “don’t care about safety for U.S.A.”

His Twitter post came only two days after Trump sent an immigration overhaul wish-list of legislative proposals to congressional leaders, including a requirement that Congress agree to a host of border security improvements and make significant changes to the green card program.

Trump had said on Sunday there needs to be security enhancements – and the border wall that he’s demanded – before he’d sign onto a bill restoring a program that shields from deportation young people brought to the United States illegally when they were children.

