LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia State Patrol is currently on scene of a fatal accident on northbound I-95 at mile marker 74 near Sunbury Road.

GSP Trooper Markus White said authorities were notified around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning that a tractor trailer ran off the road and into the wood line. White said the driver of the vehicle was found dead.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.