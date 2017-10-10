Students make real world connection

Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Ariella Scalese was invited to Red Cedar elementary school in Bluffton to talk about severe weather safety. The students are in their weather unit and wanted to learn more about how meteorologists best prepare the community for extreme weather.

The students will be preparing a PSA project on severe weather and the teachers asked Ariella to come back in a few weeks to judge the projects. Ariella spoke about severe thunderstorms, tornado safety, flash flooding, and of course tropical weather. The kids even took a tour of the Storm Tracker. At the end the students were quizzed with a competitive came of Severe Weather Jeopardy. Ariella was then able to help them record their weather forecast for the school’s morning newscast.

The students were energetic and smart and she is looking forward to seeing their finished weather projects. If you would like to schedule a school visit or studio tour fill out the form under the Weather Wise Kids tab.