Still recovering from storms? Here are a few options for hurricane relief

SAVANNAH, Ga. – While hurricanes can move over an area in a few hours, it can take months, even years, for those in its path to fully recover.

Those in coastal Georgia looking for assistance in Irma and have not registered can still sign up for help. The GEMA/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) has moved from Tybee Island to Savannah’s Southwest Chatham Library. Located at 14097 Abercorn Street DRC promised clients to act as “one-stop shops for eligible storm survivors seeking one-on-one help. Representatives from Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and various other state agencies will be at the center to answer questions,” Chatham County said in a public announcement.

Hours of operation are:

Mon – Tues: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wed – Sat: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

Storm survivors are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting a DRC. Survivors can locate any DRC with the FEMA mobile app or by visiting www.fema.gov/drc. People can also call and apply over the phone 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585. There may be a high call volume so you are asked to exercise patience when trying to reach someone.

In the Lowcountry, the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Center (SCDRO) will be taking applications for Hurricane Matthew survivors in a mobile office in Hampton County.

On Tuesday, October 10 and Saturday, October 14 people can visit the B.T. DeLoach Building at 201 Jackson Street West, Hampton, S.C. 29924.

Hours of operation are 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m..

SCDRO also has a permanent office located at 1404 N. Main Street in Marion. The office operating hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The deadline to apply for Matthew relief is November, 10, 2017.

Citizens who believe they are eligible for the program may call the toll-free number 1-844-410-8560 to make an appointment and to learn more about eligibility. Priority will be given to “to those who cannot recover themselves,” SCDR said in a public statement.