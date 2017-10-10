SCMPD investigators seek suspect in Betty Drive murder

Related Coverage UPDATE: Police ID victims in deadly shooting on Betty Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are seeking the location of a suspect responsible for the shooting death of one man and injury of another.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigators have identified Jose Carillo, 22, as a suspect in the shooting that occurred Sunday on Betty Drive.

Carillo is accused of shooting Shawn Rhinehart, 22, who later died from his injuries and Robert Reeves, 23, who was injured in the incident.

According to SCMPD, Carrillo is 5’5” and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

He is known to frequent Garden City and Port Wentworth. He may be driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag CGA7188, or a gray Nissan Altima with Georgia tag PTM9095.

Anyone with information on Carrillo’s location is asked to call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.