Repairs, bridge causing traffic delays on Islands Expressway

Aerial view of Causton Bluff closure [courtesy Craig Davidenko with dronemedia.com]

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – East and westbound lanes of traffic on the Causton Bluff Bridge on Islands Expressway are currently closed to traffic.

The drawbridge on the eastbound side is currently stuck in the upward position.

Repairs began on Monday causing closures on the westbound side of the bridge, but traffic was being detoured to the eastbound lanes.

Crews are on site, but all lanes on the bridge are closed until further notice.

Chatham Emergency Management Emergency officials say that all traffic must go through Thunderbolt.

 

