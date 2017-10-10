Port Wentworth mayor withdraws candidacy for fourth term

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Mayor of the City of Port Wentworth has withdrawn his candidacy for a fourth term.

Mayor Glenn Jones says he resolved the halt after much thought and prayer.

“I struggled this past year trying to make the decision whether it was right for me to seek re-election,” Jones said in an official statement. “After consulting with friends and being urged to by many others I made the decision to qualify.”

Jones has served as the mayor for the past twelve years, but in the interest of himself and his family, he has decided to halt his candidacy.

“Part of me wants to continue the quest, but if I can’t give 100% it’s time to [pass] the gavel to someone else,” Mayor Jones stated.

In the statement released today, Jones expressed his love for the city and his appreciation for the support of his community and staff.

Mayor Jones will leave this December, but says, “I still will be around.”