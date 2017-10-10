Our Hometown: SubieStock 2017 to promote pet adoption

It’s all about peace, love, and pet rescue as Subaru of Hilton Head and the Palmetto Animal League (PAL) come together to present the second annual ‘SubieStock.’

Enjoy a live concert, food, door prizes, and more!

Pets from PAL will also be up for adoption FOR FREE, made possible through a generous grant from ASPCA.

This event is BYOD – Bring Your Own Dog – so, your fur baby can come along with you.

The first 100 people to Bring a pet supply donation for PAL will receive a FREE tie-dyed T-shirt!!

It all takes place this Thursday, October 12, from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Subaru of Hilton Head in Hardeeville.

For more information, visit: palmettoanimalleague.org