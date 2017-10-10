Our Hometown: SubieStock 2017 to promote pet adoption

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:

It’s all about peace, love, and pet rescue as Subaru of Hilton Head and the Palmetto Animal League (PAL) come together to present the second annual ‘SubieStock.’

Enjoy a live concert, food, door prizes, and more!

Pets from PAL will also be up for adoption FOR FREE, made possible through a generous grant from ASPCA.

This event is BYOD – Bring Your Own Dog – so, your fur baby can come along with you.

The first 100 people to Bring a pet supply donation for PAL will receive a FREE tie-dyed T-shirt!!

It all takes place this Thursday, October 12, from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Subaru of Hilton Head in Hardeeville.

For more information, visit: palmettoanimalleague.org

 

