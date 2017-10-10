Original line-up of pop group Bananarama announces first US tour

LONDON (AP) – British pop group Bananarama is back together after 30 years – and it is touring the U.S. for the first time. The girl group’s original members – Sarah Dallin, Keren Woodward and Siobhan Fahey – say they began rehearsals this week for the shows, due to start in February.

Fahey left the band in 1988 to form the group Shakespears Sister, and Dallin and Woodward have been performing as a duo in recent years. The band members told The Associated Press they got the idea to regroup after “having a dance around Siobhan (Fahey’s) kitchen a few years ago.”

Bananarama’s North American tour begins in Los Angeles on Feb. 20, taking in San Francisco, New York and Toronto, Canada. Tickets go on sale on Friday.