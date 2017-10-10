One officer dead, suspect in custody in Texas Tech University shooting

The Associated Press Published:
This undated photo provided by Texas Tech University shows Hollis Daniels. A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the campus on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police brought Daniels, suspected of drug violations to police headquarters on Monday. The suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him and then fled on foot and has not been captured, according to Cook. (Texas Tech University via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – One man is in custody after a Texas Tech University police officer was shot and killed Monday night.

Texas Tech University officials have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Hollis Daniels.

University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police made a student welfare check Monday evening and found upon entering the room evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Cook says officers brought the suspect to the campus police headquarters for standard debriefing.

During this time, Cook says the suspect pulled out a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him.

University officials issued an alert to students on social media Monday night, noting that the suspected shooter had not been apprehended.

The alert urged those on campus to “take shelter in a safe location.”

At 10:34 p.m. Tech Tech University tweeted “ALL-CLEAR: The suspect has been apprehended. Lockdown lifted on campus.”

