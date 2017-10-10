Officials ID soldier killed in bike accident near Fort Stewart

Related Coverage Soldier on bike killed in accident near Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are investigating a fatal accident on Ga. Hwy. 119 involving a Fort Stewart soldier on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Sgt. 1st Class Augusto “Tito” Pineiro, 38, a combat engineer assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

READ: WRCB in Chattanooga interviewed Tito and his wife Nina in June 2016.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Pineiro was riding a bicycle on Ga. Hwy. 119 around 7 a.m. when he was struck by a Toyota Prius heading in the same direction.

The driver has been identified as Kandace Brown, 30, of Ellabell.

Quinn said the 38-year-old soldier was heading back towards Fort Steward and was struck from behind.

The soldier was thrown from his bike into the wood line. A military medic, who was on his way to go fishing, stopped to render aid.

The soldier was transported by ambulance to Winn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart where he was later pronounced dead.

Sgt. Pineiro served in the Army for more than 15 years and was assigned to Fort Stewart for the past 30 months. He deployed four times, most recently returning from a deployment in September 2012.

He is survived by his wife and three children.