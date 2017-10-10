Officials ID soldier killed in bike accident near Fort Stewart

Related Coverage Soldier on bike killed in accident near Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities are investigating a fatal accident on Ga. Hwy. 119 involving a Fort Stewart soldier on Monday. The victim has been identified as Augusto Pineiro, 38.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Pineiro was riding a bicycle on Ga. Hwy. 119 around 7 a.m. when he was struck by a Toyota Prius heading in the same direction. The driver has been identified as Kandace Brown, 30, of Ellabell.

Quinn said the 38-year-old soldier was heading back towards Fort Steward and was struck from behind.

The soldier was thrown from his bike into the wood line. A military medic, who was on his way to go fishing, stopped to render aid.

The soldier was transported by ambulance to Winn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart where he was later pronounced dead.