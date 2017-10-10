Mother receives two life sentences for drowning children

Related Coverage Savannah Mother Admits to Killing Two Children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local mother who admitted to drowning her children received two life sentences on Friday.

Jokeera Morgan, 28, was found guilty, but mentally ill, of malice murder.

She was arrested on October 6, 2015, and charged with two counts of murder.

Authorities say that the 28-year-old called 911 that afternoon, stating that she drowned her two daughters — one 18-month-old and one eight-month-old.

Morgan is also the mother of two other children who were not present during the incident.

Reports say that Morgan said she felt she couldn’t take care of the children when asked why she drowned them.