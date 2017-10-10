Former Tattnall Co. Commissioner clerk charged with $100K theft

By Published:

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The former Deputy Clerk of the Tattnall County Tax Commissioners office has been arrested and charged with stealing official Governmental funds.

Amy Smith Meeks, 46, of Reidsville, turned herself into the Tattnall County Sheriff Department Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Department requested in April 2017 that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an investigation in reference to funds missing from the Tattnall County Tax Commissioners Office.

The Tattnall County Tax Commissioner, Dale Dutton, had previously notified the Sheriff’s Department of the missing funds and requested a criminal investigation.

The investigation revealed that between October 1, 2014, and April 28, 2017, Meeks took $103,442.46.

She was released today on a $10,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s