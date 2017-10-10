First Look: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ trailer released

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Disney’s Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the second installment in the sequel trilogy to the original films that hits theaters in December.

Parts of the trailer pick up where 2015’s “The Force Awakens” leaves off with protagonist Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, learning from Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker on a remote island.

The two-and-a-half minute clip also features Carrie Fisher in her role as Princess Leia. Fisher completed her work on the film before her death last December. A new movie poster was also released Monday, featuring a cloaked Skywalker above a group of characters centered by Leia.

Director Rian Johnson thanked fans on Twitter for their patience for the highly-anticipated follow up, adding that he’s “so proud” of the film.

Stormtroopers march down the field during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Chicago. The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago’s Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

