California fires take 15 lives, more structures

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WSAV) – Massive and deadly wildfires continue to burn out of control in Northern California.
At least 15 people have been killed, 115,000 acres have been burned and nearly 2,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Thousands of people have already evacuated the area and major roadways are shut down.
“This behind me is a small snapshot of what is taking place,” says Chief Scott McClean with California Fire, “Resources actually continue to pour into this area as well as other areas in the state to mitigate these situations.”
The wildfires have knocked out power to upwards of 91,000 customers.
The California National Guard is now assisting in responding to fires, with 242 soldiers and airmen.
Today President Trump also approved a request from California’s senators for a major disaster declaration which will “expedite the damage assessment reviews necessary to make federal assistance available … as soon as possible.”
Trump says “we will be there” for California as the state continues to deal with the devastating fires.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Wildfires Blaze in Wine Country
Story info, photos via NBC, AP