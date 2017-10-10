1 child dead, one rescued from rocks at High Falls State Park

MONROE CO., Ga. (WXIA) – A child has died and his brother has been rescued at High Falls State Park in Macon, authorities confirm.

Julie Harringdine, a clerk at the state park, said the two brothers were missing in the area below the falls late Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick of the Monroe County sheriff’s office told WMAZ, 11 Alive’s sister station, that they were headed to the scene.

Bittick confirmed one of the boys is dead.

“The other child is alive on the rocks, but due to current water conditions, fire-rescue is unable to reach him at this time,” Monroe County Emergency Services wrote on its Facebook page. “They are continuing to try.”

Shortly following this post, a Georgia Department of Natural resources helicopter pulled the boy from the rocks, and he walked to an ambulance.

Officials have not said the age of the children.

High State Falls is a 1,050-acre park located northwest of Macon. It’s said to be a popular camping spot and a side trip for travelers on I-75.

Back in May, a 37-year-old woman died after falling in the park. In that incident, Danielle Flanagan was with her husband and child when she fell.

She was taken to Monroe County Hospital where she later died.