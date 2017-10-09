Las Vegas Sheriff: Massacre motive still unknown, investigators speaking with family

LAS VEGAS (AP/NBC News) – Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says that investigators still have not pinpointed the shooter’s motive behind his decision to fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas on October 1 and kill 58 people.

Lombardo said at a news conference that there’s no evidence Stephen Craig Paddock was motivated by ideology and there’s no evidence there was another shooter.

The sheriff says it’s clear Paddock was determined to shoot at the crowd. Lombardo also says Paddock fired at fuel tanks near the Mandalay Bay Hotel, perhaps to create a diversion.

Mandalay Bay hotel-casino security guard Jesus Campos told investigators that Paddock was drilling to an adjacent wall when he walked up to Paddock’s room. Lombardo says it may have been for a camera or rifle.

Sheriff Lombardo says Paddock shot at Campos before he fired into the crowd of 22,000 concertgoers at the country music concert.

“What we have learned is Mr. Campos was encountered by the suspect prior to his shooting of the outside world,” he says.

According to Lombardo, investigators are talking to Paddock’s family, his brother Eric and Marilou Danley, his girlfriend, to get insight into Paddock.

Barring any key evidence, Sheriff Joe Lombardo will address the media in another news conference on Friday.