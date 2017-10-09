Massive wildfires destroy at least 1,500 structures in wine country

SONOMA, Calif. (AP/NBC News) — California’s fire chief says at least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed in wildfires that have ripped through the state’s wine country.

He says numerous people have been injured and a number of residents are also missing as 14 large fires burn.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Director Ken Pimlott say an estimated 20,000 people have been evacuated.

The fires have also forced evacuations at some hospitals, and all public schools are closed.

Pimlott says the fires are burning throughout an eight-county swath of Northern California, including Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties.

Those counties are included in a declared state of emergency from California Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday.

Most of the fires started about 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to Pimlott. Their causes are under investigation.

Firefighters are battling the blazes, but the main concentration is on saving lives.

No word yet on the number of people hurt and/or missing.

Wildfires Blaze in Wine Country View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Wildfire burning in Santa Rosa, California (via NBC News) Wildfire burning in Santa Rosa, California (via NBC News) Wildfire burning in Santa Rosa, California (via NBC News) Wildfire burning in Santa Rosa, California (via NBC News) Wildfire burning in Santa Rosa, California (via NBC News) Wildfire burning in Santa Rosa, California (via NBC News) Wildfire burning in Santa Rosa, California (via NBC News) Flames rise from the remains of a burned down commercial building in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)