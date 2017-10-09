Video: Gulf Coast begins clean up after Hurricane Nate

NBC News Published:

(NBC News) Hurricane Nate made landfall near Biloxi, Mississippi Sunday, leaving flooding and downed power lines in its wake.

Nate slammed into the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 storm.

In Biloxi, the first floor of the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino was filled with water.

Alabama’s Dauphine Island received the worst effects of the storm.

“We had a lot of jelly fisih in our yard, about two feet of water in the bottom of our house, just a lot of mud and debris,” one resident said.

Roadways were impassable and there are reports of widespread power outages on the island.

