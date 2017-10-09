SubieStock: Peace, love & Pet Rescue

Subaru of Hilton Head and the Palmetto Animal League (PAL) are coming together to present the second annual ‘SubieStock.’ The free event draws attention to local animals in need.

Pets from PAL will be up for adoption FOR FREE, made possible through a generous grant from ASPCA. This event is BYOD – Bring Your Own Dog – so feel free to bring Fido or Fluffy!

Bring a pet supply donation for PAL, and receive a FREE tie-dyed T-shirt!! Their wish list can be found here.

More details:

SubieStock

October 12, 2017

5:30 PM – 7:30

Subaru of Hilton Head

111 Drivers Way

Hardeeville, SC