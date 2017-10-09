Paint the Town Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Related Coverage Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017 Events

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – Appling Healthcare is joining forces with the town of Baxley and surrounding communities for Paint the Town Pink event — superhero style.

The event on Tuesday, October 10 is an opportunity for family members and friends to get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“One out of 8 women in Georgia will have breast cancer in their lifetime. So if we catch 20 people, out of a hundred mammograms, they’re also gonna need another intervention,” says Knicole Lee, a nurse practitioner.

Lee is also the founder of B.A.B.E.S. which stands for Battling Against Breast cancer, Educating for Survival. B.A.B.E.S. t-shirts are sold to raise funds for those who may not be able to afford a mammogram on their own.

In addition to t-shirt sales, Baxley’s Paint the Town Pink event will raise money with a night of bingo, raffles, and fun.

$10 will get you 8 rounds of bingo, and tickets can be purchased at the event.

Doors open at the Appling Healthcare System Cafeteria at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.

Head on out to the event Tuesday, and don’t forget to dress as your favorite superhero!